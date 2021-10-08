Ole Miss Football Upcoming SEC Home Games

By Jack Harmon

IMC Student

Photo by Jack Harmon

It’s that time in the year where football games start to really matter. Conference games occur more frequently, teams are fighting for a playoff spot and a division championship. And for teams in the SEC, no other conference is tougher.

The Ole Miss Rebels started off the season 3-1 with wins over Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane before losing their first game of the season to No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This weekend, in their first SEC home game, the Rebels look to get back on track against Arkansas.

Like the Rebels, the Razorbacks are 3-1 and have lost only to Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country. Arkansas is ranked No. 13 and Ole Miss No.17. The winner of this game will likely move up in the college football rankings.

After Arkansas, the Rebels’ next home game will be against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 23. The Tigers are having a mediocre season, but this will be no easy task. The Tigers always travel well and the Rebel-Tiger rivalry is a heated one.

The Rebels play a non-SEC team in their home matchup on Nov. 6, but it will be a big deal because the opponent in Liberty, led by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze. This game will mark the first time Freeze, who coached the Rebels from 2012 to 2016, has returned to Oxford to coach.

The Rebels face Texas A&M at home on Nov. 13. The Aggies always bring a good team to Oxford and, like LSU, they travel well to Vaught-Hemingway, partly because so many students at Ole Miss come from Texas.

The Rebels’ final SEC home game on Nov. 20 is against Vanderbilt, which will arguably be their easiest. Vanderbilt is 2-3 to start this season but has been a struggling program for a couple of years.

After Vanderbilt, the Rebels travel to Starkville to play Mississippi State and try to repeat as Egg Bowl champions. That game is set for Thanksgiving night.