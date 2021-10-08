Saturday, October 9, 2021
Oxford Defeats Germantown 37-28

0
201

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers remain undefeated in Region 2-6A play after a 37-28 victory over Germantown on Friday.

Oxford (5-2, 3-0) found themselves trailing 21-0 late in the first half then responded with 34 unanswered points. The Chargers outscored Germantown 37-7 in the final three-quarters of play.

Germantown jumped out to an early 21-0 advantage through the first 21-minutes of action.

Oxford got on the board as quarterback Micheal Harvey found Cashe Shows on an 18-yard pass. Prior to halftime, the Chargers’ Roman Gregory took it 85-yards to score a touchdown.

Germantown took a 21-14 lead into the locker room at the half.

Oxford’s defense held Germantown off the board in the third quarter. Late in the quarter, Harvey connected with Jack Harper for a 16-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 21-21.

The Chargers to their first lead of the night in the fourth quarter, as  Gregory reached the end zone from 32-yards out to make it 28-21.

Oxford would score its final touchdown of the night as Omar Howell scored on a 12-yard run that made it 34-21.

Germantown answered with a touchdown from one yard out at almost the midway point of the fourth.

In the final minute of the game, the Chargers added a field goal to make it 37-28.

Oxford will travel to Clinton for another region matchup next week. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

