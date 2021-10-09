Ole Miss Defeats Arkansas 52-51

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 17 Ole Miss knocked off the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks 52-51 in an offensive shoot-out on Saturday.

“Great outcome that we won,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “They went for two and we stopped them on that.”

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) hung on to the win as Arkansas failed to convert a two-point conversion at the end of regulation with no time on the clock.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral finished the day throwing for 287 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 94 yards with two touchdowns. He continued his passing touchdown streak to 17-straight games.

“(Corral) put everything he had into the game,” Kiffin said. “He almost rushed for a hundred yards. Against a hard run defense.”

Both teams combined for 1287 yards of total offense on the day.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Kiffin said. “Giving up 676 yards to an offense.”

In the second quarter, Ole Miss took the lead on Corral’s second score on the ground from seven yards out.

The two teams would knot the game up five times throughout the afternoon.

Corral hit two big touchdown passes to Dontario Drummond for 67 yards and Braylon Sanders for a 68-yarder.

Sanders finished the game with two receptions for 127 yards and the touchdown. Drummond pulled in two balls for 78 yards and a score.

On the ground, the Rebels were led by Henry Parrish in yardage with 111 yards on 18 attempts. His teammate Snoop Conner rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

“I went out there and did my role,” Conner said. “Did everything possible to help my team win. I just did my job.”

Arkansas’ quarterback KJ Jefferson had six touchdowns on the day with three in the air and three on the ground. The Sardis, Miss native passed for 326 yards and ran for 85 yards.

“(Jefferson) played physical and kept plays alive,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday as they travel up to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.