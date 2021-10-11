Game Time Released for No. 13 Ole Miss vs LSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released the game time for when No. 13 Ole Miss plays host to the LSU Tigers on Oct. 23. The kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off of a 42-21 loss at Kentucky this past weekend.

The Tigers are lead on offense by quarterback Max Johnson who has thrown for 1,730 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

This season, LSU is averaging 29.67 points per game and surrendering 26.17 to their opponents.

LSU plays host to No. 20 Florida on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) SEC is coming off a 52-51 victory over Arkansas this past weekend for homecoming.

This will be the 110th all-time meeting between the two programs. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.

Ole Miss travels up to Rocky Top on Saturday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.