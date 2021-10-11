Ole Miss Looks Towards a Night Matchup Against Tennessee on Rocky Top

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a 4-1 overall start and a 1-1 mark in the SEC after a 52-51 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels now turn their attention to this week’s matchup at Tennessee.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday during his weekly press conference and discussed the Volunteers.

“(Tennessee) is a very challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. Coach added that he heard this was supposed to be their first sellout in years.

The atmosphere at Neyland Stadium can make it difficult for opposing teams.

“A very loud place especially at night,” Kiffin said. “(Tennessee) a team that is playing extremely well with two conference blowouts in a row.”

Tennessee is coming off victories over South Carolina (45-20) and Missouri (62-24) in head coach Josh Heupel’s first year at the helm.

“They run the ball really well with tempo,” Kiffin said. “Hitting big plays outside. We’ve seen it and we’ve lived it at FAU.”

The Rebels and Volunteers have similarities on offense.

“A Tempo aspect of how (the offense) is managed and practiced,” Kiffin said. “How receivers play positions and give the ball all that is the same.”

Ole Miss and Tennessee will face-off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

“The game is going to be extremely challenging,” Kiffin said.