Ole Miss’ Braylon Sanders on the Arkansas Win

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders is coming off a monster’s performance in the 52-51 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Sanders brought in five receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown of a 68-yard reception.

“Just being able to catch the touchdown pass at that moment of the game is all God,” Sanders said. “The coaches put us in the best position and Matt (Corral) put the ball on me and I found the end zone after that.”

Sander is in his fourth season playing for the red and blue and now his hard work is paying off on the field.

“Staying the course and putting my head down and work every day,” Sanders said. “Doing what I have to do to get better and use the resources around me to do that.”

The relationship between Corral and Sanders has been a dynamic over the past two seasons. Corral has found Sanders and other receivers for big plays that change a game.

“I would say the biggest pass play was last year against Mississippi State,” he said. “When you are running that wide open your focus is don’t drop it.”

For the Rebels the thought process of ending up in Atlanta to play for an SEC Championship after the shake up over the weekend has not been heard in the locker room.

“Right now, we are focused on going 1-0 this week,” Sanders said. “We will focus on that when the time comes.”

Sanders and the Rebels will travel up to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.