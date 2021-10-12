Ole Miss Soccer Match Against Mississippi State Moved to National TV

The Southeastern Conference has announced that Ole Miss’ matchup with Mississippi State on October 28 has been flexed to a national TV broadcast. The match, scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff in Starkville, will air live on the SEC Network.



It will be the fourth-straight year that the battle for the Magnolia Cup will be broadcasted on national TV. It is also the third national TV game of the year for Ole Miss. The Rebels upended Florida 1-0 on the SEC Network on October 3, while this Sunday’s meeting with Vanderbilt in Oxford will also air on the SEC Network.



Ole Miss is looking to avenge last season’s defeat to Mississippi State. Falling 1-0 in Oxford, the Rebels relinquished possession of the Magnolia Cup for the first time since 2012.

Ole Miss returns to the pitch on Sunday as they play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores. First kick is set for noon and can be seen on SEC Network.

Staff Report