Ole Miss Takes on Texas A&M in Volleyball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball returns to action on Wednesday as they travel to the Lone Star State and take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The first serve is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (12-4, 1-4 SEC) is coming off a tough match against the Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 last Wednesday night. For the eighth straight match Anna Bair registered a double-digit kills, finishing with a total of 10.

“Tough stretch we went through, four in a row loss obviously doesn’t feel good but I’m happy with where we’re at as a team,” head coach Kayla Banwarth said at her Monday press conference. “Those four losses came from the teams that finished one, two and four in conference last year respectively.”

The Rebels had the weekend off to prepare for the Aggies following the Arkansas match.

“It was amazing to be able to train hard and not have to worry about saving legs at all. We had three really good days of training in a row and we got after it in the gym,” Banwarth said. “We got after it pretty hard the last three days and it’ll start with being good (against the Aggies).”

Texas A&M enters the match up with an overall record of 11-5. The Aggies are coming off of a series split against Georgia this past Thursday-Friday, falling in the first match 3-0 and rebounding in the second in a 3-2 five set victory..

The Aggies lead the conference in defensively averaging 16.71 digs per set, with Macy Carrabine averaging 4.42 per set.

This will be the 20th meeting on the floor between the two programs. The Aggies hold a 17-2 advantage in the series. Ole Miss’ last win came in the 2017 season 3-1 at home in Oxford.