Ole Miss Baseball Gears up for Exhibition Game Against Little Rock

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco met with members of the media on Thursday as the team is in the middle of fall practice.

“Excited to be back out on the field,” Bianco said. “We have been back doing intrasquad’s for the past two weekends.”

This season, the Rebels began fall practice a little bit later due to the recruiting calendar changed in 2019.

“We are off to a good start,” Bianco said.

The Ole Miss captain Tim Elko is still recovering from surgery after the torn ACL.

Bianco hopes that when the team returns in January that Elko “will be at a full go and do what he would normally do.”

This weekend, Ole Miss will play host to Little Rock for a fall exhibition game on Saturday.

Bianco added that he expects to have Hayden Dunhurst in the lineup this weekend but to only be the designated hitter this weekend.

“Dunhurst is still recovering from a thumb injury,” Bianco said.

Bianco and his staff have the whole offensive lineup returning for the 2022 season.

“One of the goals is not to be content,” Bianco said. “Continue to get better and challenge them.”

For Bianco one of the keys is to “cut down on the number of strikeouts and to be a little bit better on the base paths.”

Ole Miss and Little Rock will step between the chalk on Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. and admission is free for all fans.