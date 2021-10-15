Oxford Falls to Clinton

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers fall to the Clinton Arrows 23-6 on Friday night.

Oxford (5-3, 3-1) dropped their first region game since the 2018 season.

Clinton jumped out to an early 14-0 advantage before the Chargers were able to get on the scoreboard.

In the second quarter, Roman Gregory found the end zone on a 15-yard run for a touchdown. The Chargers missed the extra point making the score 14-6.

Oxford’s defense forced an interception on the next drive at Clinton’s 37-yard line. The Chargers were unable to get a score and turned the ball over on downs.

The Arrows tacked on a field goal off the boot of

Luke Hopkins to take a 17-6 lead over Oxford into the locker room at halftime.

Clinton came out in the second half and made it difficult for Oxford to score.

In the third quarter, both defenses dug in as neither offense could get into scoring position.

Clinton scored the final score of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard dash on fourth down to go up 23-6.

Oxford will take the field against Starkville next Friday night. In a battle of the ‘Little Egg Bowl.’ The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.