By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Tailgate for Palmer returns to an in-person event on the Ole Miss Campus on Saturday. Tailgaters can watch all the action of the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Tennessee Volunteers inside Neyland Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The tailgate is entering its sixth year benefiting the Palmer Home for Children. The Palmer Home for Children is a Christian non-profit organization providing residential care without charge and an introduction to God through service, to children who have a need for viable placement.

The event will host the ultimate football watch party at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center.

“The tailgate provides live games, amazing food, festive libations and the company of great friends,” said Lauren Waites VP of Communications of the Palmer Home. “The tailgate is to help raise funds to benefit the mission of Palmer Home.”

Waites added that the Palmer Home values the contributions the people of Oxford are making to serve families in their community, so the organization is helping raise funds to provide meals through More Than a Meal.

In addition to watching the game tailgaters will enjoy a fun night.

“Tailgaters will enjoy a savory feast of slow-cooked BBQ by Pitmaster Malcom Reed of HowToBBQRight, culinary creations from GRIT, a silent auction, an art pull, bourbon tastings, a live half-time performance and more,” Waites said.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. For more info about Tailgate for Palmer or to secure your tickets, click here.