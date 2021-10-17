Ole Miss Jumps to No. 12 in the Latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels climbed one spot to No. 12 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.

Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Rocky Top Saturday night.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral led the Rebels as he passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 30 times for 195 yards with a long run of 32 yards.

Ole Miss joins five other SEC members in the Top 25 poll heading into week eight of the college football season: Georgia (1), Alabama (4), Ole Miss (12), Kentucky (15), Texas A&M (17) and Auburn (19).

Ole Miss returns home to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday afternoon to play host to the LSU Tigers. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.