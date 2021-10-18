Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels’ 31-25 win at Tennessee.



Corral accounted for 426 total yards, including a career-high 195 yards on the ground, in leading Ole Miss at Tennessee. He became the first Rebel to rush 30 times in a game since 2007 when BenJarvus Green-Ellis carried the ball 33 times vs. Missouri.



The Ventura, California, native finished the game 21-of-38 for 231 yards and two passing touchdowns. Corral moved into No. 3 in total offense and passing touchdowns in the Ole Miss career record book.



Dating back to the 2019 season, Corral has thrown a touchdown in 18 straight games, the second-longest streak in school history. The Ventura, California, native trails only Chad Kelly who owns the record with 22 straight games with a passing TD from 2015-16.



On the season, Corral has thrown for 1,728 and 14 touchdowns, while running for 75.0 yards per game and eight rushing TDs. He’s one of just two FBS quarterbacks (Malik Willis, Liberty) with at least 14 passing TDs and eight touchdowns on the ground. Prior to this season, Corral had just seven career rushing TDs in three seasons for the Rebels.



Corral and the Rebels return to the gridiron on Saturday as they play host to the LSU Tigers. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Staff Report