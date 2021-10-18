Ole Miss Prepares for A Matchup Against LSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss prepares for their up coming home matchup against the LSU Tigers on Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday for is weekly press conference following practice and discussed the LSU game.

The Rebels are coming off of a 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Junior quarterback Matt Corral threw for 237 yards and carried the ball for 30 times for 195 yards.

“He is not in very good shape and has not been in the past two days,” Kiffin said. “Hopefully he will play but I do not feel good about that right now.”

This season, Corral has led the offense with 1, 728 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has gained 544 yards on the ground with his legs and found the end zone eight timed in the first six games of the season.

On Monday, Corral was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

This weekend, LSU is headed to Oxford after head coach Ed Orgeron got fired. Orgeron will stay on for the remainder of the season.

“He did a great job there and won a national championship,” Kiffin said. “They just beat a really good Florida team.”

LSU is coming off a 49-42 win over Florida this past weekend. Kiffin added that LSU has great players and can play really well.

“LSU always has great players,” Kiffin said. “They put it together in the run game. (Against Florida) I saw the back running people over like Leonard Fournette.”

Kiffin added that is a challenge to contain the Tigers.

The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.