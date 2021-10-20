Ole Miss’ Sam Williams on his Defensive Play

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams is having a great senior season on the gridiron.

Williams has recorded a total of 25 tackles and 6.5 sacks through the first six games that has helped propel the Rebels to a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark in SEC play.

“If I keep helping my team win I am pleased,” Williams said. “I am just doing my job. (Leading the league in sacks) does not matter right now we are trying to win games.”

Williams’ game has progressed from last season in which Ole Miss finished with a 5-5 record and a 26-20 win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl. This season, Williams is getting home to the quarterback more.

“Guess I play harder,” Williams said. “They mix up different plays, one-on-one’s, coaching and teaching different. It’s just a whole different leadership this year.”

For Williams and the defense to come up and finish the game against Tennessee to secure a 31-26 victory was “big.”

Williams added that prior to the game coach Lane Kiffin told them it was going to be up to them.

“I am proud of the defense stepping up and battling it out until the end,” Williams said.

This season, the Montgomery, Alabama native has felt the difference in play styles against him due to his progression.

“The double teams,” Williams said. “This week we worked on it because I think I am going to get double teamed.”

Williams added that the style of defense that the Rebels play with three down lineman and rush three players.

Prior to coming to Ole Miss, Williams was recruited by coach Ed Orgeron and LSU while at Northeast Mississippi Community College. For him the decision to come to Ole Miss was not difficult.

“I just said Ole Miss,” Williams said.

Williams and the Rebels return to the Vaught on Saturday as the play host to the LSU Tigers. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.