No. 13 Ole Miss Falls to Missouri on the Road

Ole Miss (11-3-2, 6-2-0 SEC) fought valiantly on a chilly night at Audrey J. Walton Stadium on Thursday night but couldn’t complete the comeback at Missouri (6-9-0, 2-6-0 SEC), falling 2-1.



Ole Miss found itself behind early, with Missouri’s Megan Oduyoye hitting the upper 90 from the top of the 18-yard box on a second ball.



Ole Miss continued to push on and enjoyed a good deal of possession in the opening 45 minutes but struggled to break through a stout Missouri defense, hitting the halftime break trailing 1-0.



The Rebels started the second half brightly but were hit back on the counter attack shortly after the restart, going down 2-0 after Cassidy Nurnberger’s header hit the side netting, giving Ashley Orkus no chance at the save.



Rather than hang their heads, the Rebels fought to get back in it and pulled one back in the 59th minute. Fighting to win back the ball after a Rebel corner kick, Price Loposer slid in Ramsey Davis on the wing. Davis whipped in a bending cross and Molly Martin’s header across beat the keeper, cutting the deficit in half.



From that point on, the Rebels were flying, throwing numbers at the Tigers back line in search of the equalizer. Ole Miss created numerous chances but could find a second, snapping a four-match winning streak.

The Rebels return to action on Sunday as they play host to No. 19 Auburn. The match is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports