HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 8

The college football season is already in week eight as the halfway point just past. Ole Miss is on a roll after the win over Tennessee on the road last weekend.

This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from eight games.

No. 12 Ole Miss host the LSU Tigers. Tennessee travels down to face Alabama.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the seventh week: James 57-13, Caroline 56-14, Adam 55-15 and Alyssa 55-15

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Arkansas

LSU vs No. 12 Ole Miss

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

Tennessee vs No. 4 Alabama

South Carolina vs No. 17 Texas A&M

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs Iowa State

No. 5 Ohio State vs Indiana

Staff Picks