The Ultimate College Football Road Trip Rolls into Oxford

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Courtesy of Fox Sports

Fox Sports Ultimate College Football Road Trip rolls into Oxford this weekend as No. 12 Ole Miss plays host to the LSU Tigers inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder, hosts of FOX Sports digital original THE PEOPLE’S SPORTS PODCAST bring fans a unique look at eight of the nation’s most exciting campuses this fall on the Ultimate College Football Road Trip sponsored by Dos Equis.

“The idea of the road trip was to celebrate fans being back, ” Titus said, “the cool cultures and traditions from around the country.”

Titus added that they hope they have done a good job with the podcast.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the legendary schools that we’ll be visiting this fall,” Wilder said.

The road trip has made seven stops before Ole Miss. The first stop was in Madison, Wisconsin for the Penn State and Wisconsin game.

Titus had not been to any SEC football games before the start of the road trip. He covers a lot of college basketball.

“Going to LSU, Texas A&M and we are coming to Oxford, ” Titus said. “It’s a whole new world for me. It has been fun learning the traditions and people turning me on to college sports.”

The Ultimate College Football Road Trip will be at The Library Sports Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a live show at 6 p.m.

Titus is looking forward to tailgating at Ole Miss. When the schedule came out, he asked friends where he should look forward to going, and it was the Grove.

“More than half of the people that I asked said ‘Ole Miss,’” Titus said. “’You are going to love Ole Miss and the tailgating.’”