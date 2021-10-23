No. 12 Ole Miss Defeats LSU 31-17

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

No. 12 Ole Miss rolls past the LSU Tigers 31-17 on Saturday inside the Vaught.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) scored 31 unanswered points to secure the win over the Tigers, on a day in which Ole Miss honored Eli Manning by retiring his jersey.

Ole Miss put up 31 points on 470 total yards of offense. The Rebels ran for 266 yards and passed for 204 yards.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral continued to etch his name in the record books with his 19th-straight game with a touchdown pass. The pass was to his tight end, Casey Kelly.

Ole Miss used a strong running game against the Tigers. The Rebels found the end zone three different times on the ground. Corral, Henry Parrish Jr. and Jerrion Ealy all found pay dirt for the score.

Corral finished the game going 18-for-23 threw for 185 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Parrish finished the game with ten touches for 32 yards and a touchdown. His teammate Ealy carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards and a score.

LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC)jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first. On a one-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price.

The Tigers’ opening drive went 90-yards for the score.

LSU’s quarterback Max Johnson went 13-for-21 for 146 yards in the air and an interception.

The Ole Miss defense stepped up after the opening drive. The Rebels defense allowed 326 total yards of offense and only surrendered 77 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss’ defense got sacks and forced fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Rebels.

Ole Miss was led on defense by senior linebacker Mark Robinson with 12 tackles.

In the fourth quarter, LSU added a field goal to the scoreboard off the boot of Cade York. The Tigers put Garrett Nussmeier in at quarterback and he led his team down for their second touchdown on the afternoon.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday on the road against the No. 19 Auburn Tigers. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.