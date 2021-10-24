Ole Miss Jumps into AP Top 10

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels jump two spots into the Top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. Ole Miss is coming off of an 31-17 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) sits at No. 10 in the nation.

Against the Tigers on Saturday, the Rebels defense held strong behind the play of Chance Campbell, Sam Williams and company as the offense put up 31 unanswered points.

Ole Miss joins five other conference members in the rankings this week: Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Kentucky (12), Texas A&M (14) and Auburn (18).

Ole Miss travels over to Auburn on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.