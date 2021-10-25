No. 10 Ole Miss Gears up for a Matchup at Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football comes into the final week of October 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC heading to take on the Auburn Tigers on the road this Saturday.

On Monday, coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media about going into a challenging environment on the road.

The Rebels are coming off of a 31-17 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

“Really pleased with how our defense played and stopping the run,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added that last week against Florida, LSU had to run the ball extremely well.

Heading to the Plains, the Rebels will be going into another road test.

“Going on the road for a third straight road game into a really hard place to play,” Kiffin said. “A game at night that makes it more difficult and challenging for us.”

Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) is led by quarterback Bo Nix who has passed for 1,488 yards.

“(Nix) runs around and gives people a lot of problems,” Kiffin said.

The Tigers defense has held strong this season, only allowed 2, 384 yards of offense in seven games. Auburn has only surrendered on average 19.71 points per game to their opponents.

“A defense that has limited most of the times that they have played,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss and Auburn will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.