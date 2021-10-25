Ole Miss Volleyball’s McLaughlin Tabbed as SEC Player of the Week

After two strong performances at Missouri resulting in the Rebels’ first back-to-back sweeps in SEC play since 2011, Kylee McLaughlin was named the SEC Player and Setter of the Week on Monday.

The Carrollton, Texas, native racked up a total of 65 assists in the two matches against Mizzou to average 10.83 per set. In the first match against the Tigers, McLaughlin dished out 32 assists to feed her hitters to a .383 clip, marking the Rebels highest hitting percentage in an SEC match since 2014. McLaughlin picked up her seventh double-double in the second match against the Tigers with 33 assists and 13 digs. The setter also was a force at the net, recording a season-high six blocks.



McLaughlin is the second Rebel to pick up SEC weekly honors this season after Sasha Ratliff was named the SEC Player and Offensive Player of the Week on September 13.

The Rebels return home this weekend for a two-match series against South Carolina, on Friday and Saturday (October 29-30). Both matches against the Gamecocks will air on SEC Network + at 6 p.m. CT.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports