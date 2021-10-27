Oxford Park Commission Brings Exciting Fall Events

By William Hendrix

IMC Student

As fall begins in full effect in Mississippi, the Oxford Park Commission is fully set on offering intriguing events for people of all ages to enjoy.

The week of October 25 kicked off Halloween week for the Oxford Park Commission. On Wednesday October 27, there will be a mobile Trick or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxford Activities Center. This event is open to all ages and costumes are preferred.

“We will hand out bags of candy and treats to kids that come by in costumes. We did that last year with COVID, it worked so well we thought we’d do it again. We have 300 bags filled with candy, ” Oxford Park Commission Community Relations Director John Davis said.

On Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford will host a Trunk or Treat event free for families and targeted towards children 12 and under.

“We’ll have vehicles set up and we will be giving out orange and black cups with our logo on it,” Davis said.

Following Halloween, Oxford Park Commission aims to keep citizens fit and healthy with their multitude of programs designed for all ages.

“The holiday season is always busy. As the weather changes, we really start to do a lot more events inside. Between now and Christmas, we’ll host an event for Thanksgiving, flag football is finishing up, and youth basketball will start on January 3rd,” Davis said.

Youth basketball in Oxford is always happening during the winter season. This program is for boys and girls from ages 7 to 15. The campaign to encourage Oxford’s youth is highlighted in video by Oxford local and current Ole Miss basketball player Jarkel Joiner.

Among all of Oxford Park Comission’s events, pickleball in particular is an increasingly popular activity. The game is a paddle ball sport played on tennis courts that uses skills and techniques from the likes of tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

“In general, pickleball has gotten bigger with the students. Ever since COVID, there has been a definite increase in people coming to play,” Davis said.

“I started playing pickleball last year during quarantine with a couple of friends. I did not realize the events they host are for students as well. That’s a great way for the university and city to come together as a community,” former Ole Miss student Will Sampey said.

With the multitude of events hosted by Oxford Park Commission in the area, act now to get involved. If you are interested in any upcoming events, visit oxfordparkcomission.com for more information.