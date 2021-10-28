HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 9

The college football season is headed into the final weekend of October and it’s week nine of the season. No. 10 Ole Miss travels over to the Plains of Auburn to take on the Tigers.

This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from eight games.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the eighth week: James 64-14, Caroline 63-15, Adam 63-15 and Alyssa 62-16.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Missouri vs Vanderbilt

No. 1 Georgia vs Florida

No. 10 Ole Miss vs No. 18 Auburn

No. 12 Kentucky vs Mississippi State

No. 6 Michigan vs No. 8 Michigan State

No. 20 Penn State vs No.5 Ohio State

Texas Tech vs No. 4 Oklahoma



No. 22 Iowa State vs West Virginia

Staff Report