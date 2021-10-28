HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 9

The college football season is headed into the final weekend of October and it’s week nine of the season. No. 10 Ole Miss travels over to the Plains of Auburn to take on the Tigers.
This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from eight games.
Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
After the eighth week: James 64-14, Caroline 63-15, Adam 63-15 and Alyssa 62-16.
Here are the games that the staff is picking:
Missouri vs Vanderbilt
No. 1 Georgia vs Florida
No. 10 Ole Miss vs No. 18 Auburn
No. 12 Kentucky vs Mississippi State
No. 6 Michigan vs No. 8 Michigan State
No. 20 Penn State vs No.5 Ohio State
Texas Tech vs No. 4 Oklahoma
No. 22 Iowa State vs West Virginia
Staff Report