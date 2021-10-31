Ole Miss Drops to No. 15 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The latest AP Top 25 Poll for college was released on Sunday as the season heads into week ten of the season.

Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) is coming off of a 31-20 loss to then No. 18 Auburn dropped five spots to No. 15 in the nation.

The Rebels junior quarterback Matt Corral threw for 289 yards and an interception. He carried the ball for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers.

Ole Miss joins five other SEC teams in this week’s rankings Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Auburn (12), Texas A&M (13) and Kentucky (18).

Ole Miss returns home for three straight games to open the month of November. The Rebels step out of conference action this weekend to host Liberty. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.