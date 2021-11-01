Four Rebels Named All-SEC, Orkus Repeats as Goalkeeper of the Year

For the second straight year, Ashley Orkus has been named the SEC’s Goalkeeper of the Year. Meanwhile, Channing Foster becomes the league’s first-ever five-time All-SEC honoree as four Rebels were named to the all-conference team on Sunday.



The four All-SEC honorees are a program record for Ole Miss, with Orkus and Foster being named to the first team, while Molly Martin a and Haleigh Stackpole reeled in second team laurels.



Orkus repeats as the league’s goalkeeper of the year after another stellar season between the posts for the Rebels. The senior has started all 18 matches, posting a 1.29 goals against average and a .730 save percentage on 65 stops, recording five clean sheets. The Rebel keeper also frequently takes free kicks near midfield, contributing her fourth career assist against South Carolina.



Putting the finishing touches on an incredibly prolific career, Foster solidified herself as one of the conference’s all-time talents. Spending half a decade on the All-SEC team, the Murray, Kentucky, native garnered her third-straight first team nod, bagging eight goals on the season. Foster has scored 43 times in all, more than any other active player in the conference.



A 2018 all-freshman honoree, Stackpole grabbed the first All-SEC nod of her career, creating havoc for the conference’s opposing defenses both in the midfield and up top. The senior leads the SEC with 13 assists, third most in the nation. Primarily a playmaker, Stackpole has also gotten on the scoresheet herself with five goals.



Coming back and breaking out in her fifth season of eligibility, Martin has doubled her career scoring production in 2021, finding the back of the net a team-high nine times, tied for fourth-most in the conference. The most feared aerial presence in the conference, Martin has tallied three game-winners this season, including the winner against then-No. 5 LSU.



The No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss makes its debut in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CT, taking on sixth-seeded Alabama on the SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports