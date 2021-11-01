Game Time Announced for Ole Miss and Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released game times for week eleven matchups for the second Saturday in November. No. 15 Ole Miss plays host to No. 13 Texas A&M inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The kickoff for the Rebels and the Aggies are set for 6 p.m. under the lights on ESPN.

Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off of a 44-14 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Aggies are in midst of a three-game winning streak.

This season, Texas A&M is averaging 29.6 points per game on offense. The Aggies are led by quarterback Zach Calzada who has thrown for 1, 364 yards and 12 touchdowns over the first eight games.

Texas A&M welcomes into Kyle Field this weekend the No. 12 Auburn Tigers.

Next Saturday, will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. Eight of the last nine contests have been played at night.

Ole Miss steps out of conference as they play host to the Liberty Flames at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.