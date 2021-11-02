Ole Miss’ Henkes Named Co-Head Coach for 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

Ole Miss women’s golf head coach Kory Henkes has been selected to serve as co-head coach for Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

The annual tournament, held this year in Vandœuvres, Switzerland, features both men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States facing off against their international counterparts in a team competition. Team USA currently leads the all-time series 13-11-1.

A 2021 NCAA Champion and WGCA National Coach of the Year, Henkes is in her seventh season at the helm of the Ole Miss program. The 2021 title marked the first ever Ole Miss women’s team in school history and also marked the university’s first national championship in any sport since 1962. Additionally, Henkes led Ole Miss to the 2019 SEC Championship and 10 total tournament wins. She has coached three All-America selections and six All-SEC honorees. Rebel senior Julia Johnson has represented the United States in the past two Palmer Cups.

Henkes will lead the Team USA roster in 2022 alongside Illinois Wesleyan’s Jim Ott, who has helped guide the Titans to two consecutive NCAA Division III Championships.

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup is set to run July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Vandœuvres, Switzerland. Golf Channel coverage of the tournament is still to be announced.

