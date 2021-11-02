Ole Miss Sits at No. 16 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The first College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings of the 2021 season was released on Tuesday night and the Ole Miss Rebels sit at No. 16 in the country.

This season has rolled into the month of November and Ole Miss is 6-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play in head coach Lane Kiffin’s second year at the helm.

Ole Miss has only lost to Alabama and Auburn on the season.

The Rebels joins six other conference members in this poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Auburn (13), Texas A&M (14), Mississippi State (17) and Kentucky (18).

Ole Miss steps out of conference this Saturday as they play host to the Liberty Flames. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.