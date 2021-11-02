Ole Miss Volleyball Gears up to Face Tennessee on RockyTop

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth met with the media on Monday after the Rebels swept the series over South Carolina over the weekend.

Ole Miss (17-5, 6-5 SEC) has won four straight conference matches.

“Couple of good wins for us over a high RPI team in South Carolina this weekend,” Banwarth said. “To come out with two wins was awesome and a huge step towards us making the tournament this year.”

This week Ole Miss has one match on the road in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

“I think they’re top-10 RPI and currently ranked 20 in the country. If we can get that win, that’s going to give us a lot of hope to make the tournament,” Banwarth said.

In the last four matches, Ole Miss has taken the court to lose as they have bounced back on the season.

“I saw a lot of poise, a lot of calmness in tough moments. That was nice to see,” Banwarth said. “A lot of composure when the match is getting tight. They’ve been playing loose the last four matches, and that’s been great to see.”

Ole Miss has seven matches remaining in the regular season with a test coming against the LSU Tigers next week.

“LSU (a) team heating up and has two very powerful hitters in Kylie Deberg and Taylor Bannister,” Banwarth said. “If we can get some wins in the next three matches then I think we’re going to be sitting in a pretty good spot for the tournament, so we have to keep working hard every day and keep that goal in mind.”