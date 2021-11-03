Ole Miss Defeats Alabama in the Semifinal Round of SEC Tournament

For the first time in eight years, Ole Miss will play in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament after beating Alabama, 1-0, Tuesday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.



Ole Miss rose victorious in a tightly contested battle, narrowly outshooting the Crimson Tide 14-12. The two sides were virtually deadlocked in every statistical category as Alabama bested the Rebs in corner kicks, 5-4.



The Rebels came out of the blocks hot to start the match, immediately jumping on the offensive. Less than 11 minutes in, Molly Martin broke the ice, heading home Haleigh Stackpole’s corner delivery to the far post to give Ole Miss an early lead.



After a furious attack from Ole Miss through the first 20 odd minutes, the match began to even out. Both teams were able to create half chances but couldn’t finish the deal as the Rebels hit the break up 1-0.



Much like the first half, Ole Miss started the second on the front foot. Channing Foster nearly made it a two goal lead in the 54th minute, having her shot from the center of the box saved by Alabama’s McKinley Crone. Four minutes later, Stackpole’s teasing free kick service narrowly missed Foster’s head from close range.



Felicia Knox had a long range look to tie in the 81st minute but Ashley Orkus was able to dive and smother it and Ole Miss salted away the game from there, extending its stay in Orange Beach.

Ole Miss moves on to take on Tennessee on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.