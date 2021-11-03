Ole Miss’ AJ Finely Looks Toward a Matchup Against Liberty

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss comes home this weekend to face their last non-conference foe in the Liberty Flames on Saturday.

The Rebels junior defensive back AJ Finely is coming off a ten tackle game in a 31-26 loss at Auburn over the weekend.

This season Finely has recorded a season-high of ten tackles in two games against Arkansas and Auburn.

Against Auburn, the Rebels defense only surrendered three points in the second half.

“Every game we play we take positives away to build on top of that,” Finely said. “The second half we came out with a different mentality than we did in the first half. We need to come out with the same mentality to play the whole game.”

Liberty is coming into Oxford with a dual-threat quarterback in Malik Willis to face Finely and the rest of the Ole Miss defense.

“He is going to be a challenge,” Finely said. “(Willis) is a mobile guy that can really extend plays with his legs.”

Finely added that the defense is going to have to contain him.

The kickoff for this contest is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.