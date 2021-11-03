Ole Miss’ Mac Brown Tabbed a Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has been named a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

When he was in seventh grade, Brown had a modest goal of raising $500 for a childhood friend’s dad who had been diagnosed with ALS. Along with a group of neighborhood friends, Brown started a lemonade stand, Awesome Lemonade Stand, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to help his friend’s family.

10 years later, that $500 goal has ballooned to over $140,000 raised by Brown and his friends for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand is held on a late day in June and the 2021 fundraiser raised nearly $40,000 alone.

Besides the Awesome Lemonade Stand, Brown has participated in many community service activities around the Oxford and Mississippi area including: Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.

Brown, the 2020-21 Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year, has averaged 46.3 yards per punt this season for the Rebels. Nine of Brown’s 23 punts went for more than 50 yards.

The formal announcement of the 2021 recipient will be made on Dec. 9 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN and the presentation of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 25, 2022 at the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

Former Ole Miss linebacker D.T. Shackelford became the first Rebel to win the prestigious award when he took home Wuerffel honors in 2014.

Brown and the Rebels return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Liberty Flames. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report