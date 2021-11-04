Oxford Falls to Madison Central 48-7

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers fall to the Madison Central Jaguars 48-7 on Thursday night in the regular-season finale.

Oxford (7-4, 5-2 Region 26A) fell behind early to Madison Central. The Jaguars ended up scoring 34 unanswered points over the Chargers into the third quarter of action.

At halftime, Madison Central outscored Oxford 27-0. The Jaguars were led in the half by Vic Sutton who had found the end zone three times.

Madison Central put up over 300 yards in the first half to the Chargers’ 91 yards.

Oxford turned the ball over three times in the first half of action. The Chargers had two fumbles on back-to-back drives in the half that kept them off the scoreboard.

In the third quarter, Trip Maxwell connected with Dane Harmon for a 43-yard touchdown pass that got the Chargers on the board making it 41-7.

Madison Central found the end zone one more time in the third quarter as Robert Dumas rushed for 43-yards that capped off a four-touchdown night.

The Charger’s defense forced Madison Central’s offense to fumble one time in the early first quarter.

Dumas and Sutton combined for seven touchdowns on the night.

Oxford heads into the playoffs next week as the No. 4 seed as they will go on the road to face South Panola. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.