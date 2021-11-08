Game Time Announced for the Rebels Home Finale Against Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday the start time for the third week in November as Ole Miss close’s out its home schedule against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt is 2-7 overall and have a 0-5 mark in conference action. The Commodores have not played since Halloween when they lost to the Missouri Tigers 37-28. This weekend, Vanderbilt stays in Music City and plays host to the Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Vanderbilt is led by Ken Seals and Mike Wright as both quarterbacks have thrown for 1,655 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

This annual matchup with the Commodores will be Ole Miss’ home finale and will serve as Senior Day for the Rebels.

It will mark the 96th meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894. It is the third-most played series all-time between Ole Miss and its 2021 opponents (Mississippi State, LSU). The Rebels lead the series 51-40-2 overall.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) plays host to No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) this weekend, with ESPN’s “College GameDay”, built by The Home Depot, in Oxford for just the second time in the show’s 35-year history.

The popular college football pregame show will set up on The Grove stage, in the heart of the best tailgating scene in the country. The three-hour show featuring host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, will begin at 8 a.m. CT.

The game will be televised on ESPN and is slated for a 6 p.m. CT kick, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.