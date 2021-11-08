Ole Miss Gears up for a Top 15 Matchup vs Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) play host to the No.11 Texas A&M Aggies this weekend inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in the Grove for this weekend’s SEC Western Division matchup. This marks the first time GameDay has been on campus since the Alabama game in the 2014 season.

“Excited for our program this week to play in a Top 15 matchup,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “College GameDay coming into town. I think that reflects a lot on what these players have done throughout the season.”

Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) rolls into Oxford this weekend after a win over then No. 13 Auburn in College Station last weekend.

“This is a really good team we are playing with great players,” Kiffin said. “Arguably the best personal team we have played all year. I think defensively it is.”

Kiffin added that the Rebels will have a lot of challenges that cause the Aggies to have elite players.

This season, Texas A&M has allowed their opponents to score on average 14.67 points per game.

“When watching the (Aggies) defense is like watching an NFL defense,” Kiffin said. “(Jimbo) has really special players that are dominant.”

Offensively the Aggies have scored 257 points in nine games with 11 touchdowns on the ground and 14 through the air.

“I think the figured out (the offense) versus Alabama,” Kiffin said. “The quarterback played the best in that game against a good defense and looked great. They have been able to run the ball almost all year with two great running backs and a good offensive line.

Kiffin added that we will have our hands full cause we have had an issue with stopping the run sometimes throughout the year.

The kickoff for this matchup is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.