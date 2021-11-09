Ole Miss’ Corral Named Semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

For the second straight season, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the award’s foundation announced Tuesday.

This season, Corral has passed for for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. He also leads the Rebels on the ground with 528 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 8 in the FBS in total offense (339.4). Corral is one of only two quarterbacks nationally with at least 15 passing TDs and 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

Staff Report