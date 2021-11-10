Ole Miss’ Plumlee Gears Up for Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee is coming off his biggest performance of the season in the win against Liberty. Plumlee helped the Rebels to a 27-14 win on Saturday.

“You fill like you prepare every week like you are inside the game plan or outside of it,” Plumlee said. “I felt like I had a good week of practice.”

Against the Flames, Plumlee recorded seven receptions for 110 yards.

“Hard work pays off and it’s cool to have a game like that,” Plumlee said.

Since the Outback Bowl 26-20 win over Indiana, Plumlee has played at receiver and quarterback a time or two this season.

As a quarterback, I know where I am supposed to be (for the ball). I know the scheme well,” Plumlee said. “It’s about getting to the places that you need to be on time while creating space.”

Plumlee added that during the bowl game he got a taste of it.

“This season, I have been trying to get better at something like watching the ball into my hands,” Plumlee said. “It is just little things that not everybody knows or I did not expect.”

This weekend two top 15 teams will meet inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels host the Texas A&M Aggies. Plumlee and his teammates take each week one game at a time and not look too far ahead.

“We have done a good job this year of saying that this is the biggest game we have on our schedule because it’s our next game,” Plumlee said. “Whatever game that might be.”

Plumlee added that the Rebels have prepared every week well and I think that we will do the same thing.

Plumlee and the rest of the Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday night against Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.