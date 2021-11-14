Sunday, November 14, 2021
Ole Miss Jumps into AP Top 10

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels jumped up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. 

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) is coming off a 29-19  win  over No. 11 Texas A&M inside the Vaught.   


The Rebels sit at No. 10 in the country and the Aggies dropped to No. 16 in the land. 


Junior Jerrion Ealy rushed for over a 150 yards. 


Ole Miss joins four other SEC teams in this week’s poll : Georgia (1), Alabama (2) Texas A&M (16) and Arkansas (24). 


Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday for the home regular season finale against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. 

