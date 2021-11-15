No. 10 Ole Miss Gears up for Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for their final home game of the season on Saturday night as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores inside the Vaught.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) is coming off a 29-19 victory over then-No.11 Texas A&M.

“Great weekend and an awesome weekend,” Lane Kiffin said during Monday’s press conference. “It was a very defensive led win and the offense moved the ball well.”

Kiffin added that the defense rose to the occasion and scored twice.

The win over the Aggies propelled the Rebels to 6-0 at home this season. Ole Miss looks to accomplish an undefeated at-home mark in 29 years since the 1992 season under coach Billy Brewer.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 2-8 on the season and 0-6 in the SEC. The Commodores are coming off a 34-17 loss at home to the Kentucky Wildcats.

“All you gotta do is look around the country every week somebody gets a favorite,” Kiffin said. “It’s an SEC game.”

Kiffin added that the Rebels have faced issues in all three phases of the game at some point during the season. “There is no looking ahead,” he said.

“We are excited to be playing at home,” Kiffin said.

The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can watch on SEC Network.