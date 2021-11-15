Warren, Costa Earn SEC Weekly Honors for Ole Miss Football

Two players from the No. 10 Ole Miss football team earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after the Rebels’ 29-19 victory over then-No. 11 Texas A&M, the league office announced Monday.



Offensive guard Caleb Warren was selected as the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week while kicker Caden Costa was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week.



Warren anchored a Rebel offensive front that paved the way for 504 yards of total offense, including 257 on the ground. The sophomore out of Louisville, Mississippi, graded out at 89 percent with two knockdowns and no missed assignments while playing all 93 offensive snaps.



Ole Miss’ 257 rushing yards marked the most allowed by Texas A&M this season. The Aggies hadn’t allowed more than 90 yards rushing in three consecutive games before coming to Oxford. It was also just the second time all season that an Aggie opponent surpassed 500 yards of total offense.



Costa continued his stellar freshman campaign, going 2-for-2 on field goal attempts with makes from 32 and 33 yards. The Mandeville, Louisiana, native was also a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and averaged 59.0 yards per kickoff.



Costa is 13-for-16 on the year on field goal attempts, including a perfect 8-for-8 on kicks inside 40 yards. His 13 field goals are the most by a true freshman since 2006, when Joshua Shene connected on 14 successful attempts.



Ole Miss remains at home this week to host Vanderbilt for senior night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

