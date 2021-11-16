Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Ole Miss Jumps to No.12 in the CFP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

In the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll Ole Miss moved up three spots to No.12 on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) jumped three spots after knocking off then No. 11 Texas A&M 29-19 inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rebels were led by the defense who shut out the Aggies in the first half and in the second half secured the game with two interceptions. One interception was a pick-six by AJ Finley.

Ole Miss joins five other schools from the Southeastern Conference in this week’s poll with Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Texas A&M (16), Arkansas (21) and Mississippi State (25).

Ole Miss welcomes in the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday for the final home game of the season. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

