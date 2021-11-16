Ole Miss’ Sanders Looks Forward to Senior Day

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders, met with members of the local media on Tuesday following practice as the Rebels prepare for their upcoming matchup against Vanderbilt.

Sanders headed into his senior day with the Rebels this weekend.

“It has been a lot of time coming,” Sanders said. “My last one in the Vaught. It’s going to be a special one just to have my family and friends here.”

Sanders has recorded 18 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns this season while he has battled being injured.

“Overall I am feeling good,” Sanders said. “I am just glad to be back out there with my brothers.”

Sanders is in his fifth season with the Rebels and has played 42 games with 63 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns thus far in his career. He missed the LSU game.

For Sanders, it was a goal to get back on the field for the last two games of his senior season.

“It was a big goal of mine to get back and finish the season strong,” Sanders said. “Continue to work hard every day and get better for the next level.

This weekend, Sanders hopes to close out his career in front of Rebel fans to get a win.

“That is our plan to go 1-0 this week,” Sanders said. “This will be my last game in the Vaught so make it the best one.”

Sanders and the Rebels kickoff against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on the SEC Network.