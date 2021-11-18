HottyToddy Staff – Week 12

The college football season has reached the next to the final week of the regular season.

No.10 Ole Miss is looking to finish undefeated at home for the first time since the 1992 season as they play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

This week the HottyToddy staff will pick from the SEC game slate.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the 11th week: Adam 81-22, James 80-23, Caroline 80-24 and Alyssa 78-26.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Charleston Southern vs No. 1 Georgia

Prairie View vs No. 16 Texas A&M

Tennessee State vs Mississippi State

New Mexico State vs Kentucky

No. 21 Arkansas vs No. 2 Alabama

Florida vs Missouri

Vanderbilt vs No. 10 Ole Miss

Auburn vs South Caroline

South Alabama vs Tennessee

UL Monroe vs LSU

