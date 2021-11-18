Ole Miss’ Corral Named Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral named as one of five finalists for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presented by A.O. Smith.

Named after the man many refer to as the greatest quarterback ever to play the game of football, the prestigious Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also has 523 yards on the ground with 10 TDs.



The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 10 in the FBS in total offense (329.7. He is one of just two quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 15 touchdowns and run for at least 10 TDs.



Corral is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award, as well as a finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021. Additionally, the first-ever winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Don McPherson, will be in attendance giving the opening remarks.

Corral and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores for the regular season home finale. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

