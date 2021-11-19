DJ adds to Vaught-Hemingway excitement

By Noah Brooks Ansley

IMC Student

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium’s DJ brings added excitement on the sidelines and throughout the stadium for Ole Miss football games. This is alongside the addition of cryo smoke and other effects to create a unique experience.

The idea for bringing in KO, the disc jockey, started almost a year ago as a way to bring a new experience to the student section in particular and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium overall.

“We knew back in the winter we wanted to capture the energy in our student section and really push the limits in 2021,” said Paris Buchanan, assistant athletic director for marketing and fan experience.

“Having a DJ isn’t that new around the football stadium experience. However, where we placed our DJ was vital to the experience for our students and fans. Adding cryo smoke and effects to the game-day experience has been exciting for us.”

The students have been very pleased to have these new additions to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“The addition of the DJ adds more energy to the crowd and now that our football team is getting better, it makes it makes the student section a lot more fun and energetic,” said Ole Miss student Jack Harmon.

The marketing and fan experience team had challenges before the season started, and they continue as the Rebels prepare for their final home ganes.

“COVID-19 is still lingering among us, and we are very aware of the challenges that brought us and continues to bring us. Buchanan said.

“Second, the television screen has brought on expected challenges. Last year fans really got to experience the home TV setup, and I’m sure many families felt the ease of waking up on Saturday and flipping on the TV. But we want to continue to express to fans that you can’t fully replicate a game day at home.

“It may have some benefits, but being in The Grove for a SEC weekend, or hearing and feeling the energy in The Pavilion for a sold-out game, is something we hope our fans don’t take for granted,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan and his team have been working hard to expand the brand of the Ole Miss Rebels with online marketing.

“It’s vitally important that we continue to move forward in our communication to fans through social media,” he said. “Recently, we restructured our Digital Strategy and Analytics department to better suit the digital landscape and times we live in. We are very pleased with the progress so far, and are continuing to find and innovative ways to increase the exposure of the Ole Miss brand.”

For game tickets, go to http://olemissgameday.com/football/tickets/