Sunday, November 21, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Jumps to No. 8 in the Latest AP Top 25 Poll

0
589

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels climbed two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll to No. 8 in the country on Sunday.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is coming off of a 31-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Rebels finished the 2021 season undefeated at 7-0 inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Junior Matt Corral played his last home game with the Rebels. He passed for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Ole Miss joined four other SEC members in this week’s Top 25 ranking: Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Texas A&M (14) and Arkansas (25).

Ole Miss travels down to Starkville on Thanksgiving to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the battle for the Golden Egg. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Previous articlePrice Street Pig ‘Francis’ Has Reportedly Been Stolen
Next articleOle Miss Falls to Boise State 60-50

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles