Ole Miss Prepares for a Thanksgiving Egg Bowl Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday and discussed the upcoming matchup with in-state rival Mississippi State on Thursday.

The Rebels have a short week leading up to the Egg Bowl that cuts into preparation for the Bulldogs.

“A short schedule this week with a full practice (Monday),” Kiffin said. “Putting all the situations into one. Because this is our only real day of practice.”

Mississippi State is 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the SEC coming off a 55-10 victory over Tennessee State over the weekend.

“Challenging is what it is,” Kiffin said. “A very good opponent. An extremely hard place to play and very loud. A full place that makes you have a lot of challenges on offense.”

This season, Mississippi State is averaging 390.2 yards passing per game.

“(Mississippi State) is the best passing offense in the country and one of the best rush defense’s in the country,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added that gives you a lot of problems. The Bulldogs are very multiple.

Mississippi State’s quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games this season.

“The quarterback has played really well,” Kiffin said. “The receivers started making a ton of plays. They had these unbelievable comebacks including (the game against) Auburn.”

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving and can be seen on ESPN.