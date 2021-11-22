Monday, November 22, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss’ Warren Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Ole Miss sophomore offensive lineman Caleb Warren was named SEC Co-Offensive lineman of the Week by the league office on Monday.

This is the second straight week for Warren to earn the accolade.

Warren helped pave the way for 470 offensive yards in the 31-17 over the Vanderbilt Commodores and helped protect quarterback Matt Corral as he passed for over 300-yards for the fourth time this season.

The Louisville, Mississippi, native anchors an offensive line that blocks for a Rebel squad that ranks sixth in rushing offense (231.1 ypg), fifth in total offense (517.5 ypg) and fourth in first downs (295).

Warren and the Rebels return to action on Thanksgiving as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Egg Bowl. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Staff Report

