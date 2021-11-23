Ole Miss Jumps into College Football Playoff Ranking Top 10

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

In the latest College Football Playoff Ranking Poll with the season going into rivalry week, the Ole Miss Rebels have jumped three spots to No. 9 in the country.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is coming off of a 31-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels finished 7-0 inside the Vaught for the first time.

Ole Miss joins four other Southeastern Conference members in this week’s poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (3), Texas A&M (15) and Arkansas (24).

Ole Miss is headed into the Egg Bowl against in-state rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night looking for the first ten-win victory during the regular season. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.